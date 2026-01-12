Measles Traces Found in Charlotte Wastewater, No Local Cases Reported

Source: Svetlana Golovco / Getty

Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say measles has been detected in wastewater at the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, though no confirmed cases have been identified in the county.

The finding comes as measles cases rise across the region, including a large outbreak in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than 300 reported cases. North Carolina has confirmed five cases this year in Polk, Buncombe, and Rutherford counties. Mecklenburg County last reported a measles case in 2024.

“Vaccination remains the best tool we have to prevent illness and protect our community from a large-scale outbreak,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health director, said. “With measles detected in the county’s wastewater, now is the time to make sure your kids are up to date on their vaccines as cases continue to rise in the Carolinas and across the country. The measles vaccine is safe and highly effective.”

The CDC reports 2,144 measles cases nationwide in 2025, the highest total in more than 30 years. Health officials say they are closely monitoring the situation and urge residents to make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash.

