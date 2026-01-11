Anadolu

Capital One plans to open a new airport lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, adding to its growing portfolio of premium travel spaces. The 14,000-square-foot lounge will be located on the mezzanine level of Concourse A, near gates 21–29, airport officials said Thursday. According to The Charlotte Observer, the space is expected to offer views of the airfield, locally inspired food and drink options, a coffee bar and dedicated work areas for travelers. The lounge is designed to serve passengers seeking a quieter place to relax or work before flights. Charlotte Douglas, one of the nation’s busiest airports, continues to expand amenities as passenger traffic remains strong.

Capital One Expands Lounge Footprint at Charlotte Douglas Airport was originally published on 1053rnb.com