zimmytws

A former Charlotte businessman was sentenced to six years in prison for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of roughly $6 million. Wynn A.D. Charlebois ran the scheme from 2015 to 2022, authorities said. In addition to prison time, Charlebois was ordered to pay more than $5.7 million in restitution to the victims, who included dozens of investors. According to the Charlotte Business Journal, prosecutors said the scheme involved misrepresenting investments and using funds from new investors to pay earlier ones. The sentence was handed down in federal court, marking the conclusion of a years-long investigation into Charlebois’ financial dealings.

Charlotte Man gets Prison for $6M Ponzi Scheme was originally published on 1053rnb.com