Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Importance Of Setting Goals”

We’ve been talking about how resolutions are a waste of time and how you need to set goals. Why? Because goals help you focus. If I gave you a ball and placed you in front of a house and said, hit the house with the ball, could you do it? Of course you could. You could do that. Now, if I gave you the same ball and told you to hit the house, oh, but I put a blindfold on your eyes and turned you around and around so you didn’t know which way you were turning and which way you were facing, now could you hit it with such ease? No, because you cannot hit what you cannot see. And you definitely cannot hit what you do not know. And that is why goals are so important to help you focus on what you’re trying to achieve, what you’re trying to hit. I’m trying to help you win this year.

The Importance Of Setting Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com