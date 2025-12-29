Tyler Perry Faces Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit, 2nd This Year

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

A second sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against writer, director, and producer Tyler Perry, this time by an actor who starred in his 2016 film “Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

According to CBS News, actor Mario Rodriguez filed the lawsuit on Thursday in California. The lawsuit alleges that Tyler Perry made repeated, unwanted sexual advances against Rodriguez over several years, including one incident where Perry allegedly sexually assaulted him in his Los Angeles home. Rodriguez’s complaint states that he met Perry at a Los Angeles Equinox gym in 2015. Perry asked Rodriguez for his number as he felt he could play a “very good-looking college student” in a new movie, which would become “Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

Despite Rodriguez telling him he had never acted before, Perry encouraged him to audition, saying, “I’m not a bad person to know and have in your corner,” according to the lawsuit. After casting Rodriguez in the role, Perry invited him over to his house to watch a movie, where he allegedly touched Rodriguez inappropriately.

According to The New York Times, the lawsuit alleges this wasn’t a one-off incident and details similar instances from 2016, 2018, and 2019. The lawsuit alleges Perry tried to unbuckle Rodriguez’s pants during one incident and touched his genitals in another. Rodriguez alleges that Perry gave him $5,000 after the various incidents. Rodriguez’s lawsuit accuses Tyler Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit also lists distributor Lionsgate as a defendant, accusing it of turning a blind eye to Perry’s alleged misconduct. Rodriguez is seeking $77 million in damages.

Rodriguez’s allegations sound similar to the ones made by actor Derek Dixon, who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Tyler Perry in June. Dixon met Perry while he was working as part of the event staff at a party Perry was hosting. Perry encouraged Dixon to audition for a role in one of his upcoming shows, which would become “Ruthless.” Perry then expanded the role, with Dixon appearing in 85 episodes of “The Oval.”

As his role expanded, Dixon alleged that Perry’s sexual harassment intensified. Dixon’s lawsuit alleges that “escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation when Mr. Dixon did not reciprocate Mr. Perry’s unwanted advances.” Dixon is seeking $260 million in damages. His case has been moved from the Los Angeles Superior Court to a federal court in Georgia, where Tyler Perry Studios is located.

Rodriguez said he filed the case after seeing the allegations made in Dixon’s lawsuit. Jonathan Delshad represents both Dixon and Rodriguez. Text messages leaked to AP reveal that Rodriguez was recently in contact with Perry, expressing gratitude and disclosing financial struggles as late as August. Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Perry, released a statement saying that “having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab.”

“I said it before, and I will say it again. This is nothing but a $77 million money grab scam,” Spiro added in the statement. Perry has denied all allegations in both cases, and Lionsgate did not respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

Tyler Perry Faces Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit, 2nd This Year was originally published on newsone.com