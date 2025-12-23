Neo-Nazi Group Ramps Up As FBI Pulls Back Investigations

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

One of the great things about having a podcaster directing the FBI is that threats to American safety aren’t taken seriously if they come from the far right. Despite countless studies showing that far-right extremists pose one of the biggest threats to the American public, the Department of Justice and the FBI have downplayed the issue to focus on Antifa, which isn’t even a real organization. The FBI being less vigilant about far-right extremists has resulted in a neo-Nazi terror group ramping up its operations in America.

Gotta love living under the “law and order” presidency.

According to the Guardian, online activity reveals that neo-Nazi terrorist group the Base is not only active stateside, but considers America its operational headquarters. A video from June shows five masked, armed men in the Appalachian Mountains standing in front of the Base’s flag and doing the Nazi salute. A more recent video from November shows the men firing rifles and pistols in the same mountains.

The Base is headed by Rinaldo Nazzaro, an ex-Pentagon contractor who’s now allegedly a Russian asset. The organization was previously the target of an FBI crackdown that led to several high-profile arrests. Under the Trump administration, resources to combat the Base and other far-right extremist groups have been redirected. The result has been the Base steadily ramping up recruitment efforts stateside.

Love Praise Charlotte? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Our long-term strategic goal is to accomplish something similar to what al-Qaida and IS accomplished in Syria,” Nazzaro could be heard saying in an audio recording he obtained by the Guardian. “Form an organized, armed insurgency to take and hold territory. And establish a white homeland which we control and govern.”

Nazzaro adds, “only two traditionally white nations currently possess all of these necessary prerequisites … Ukraine and the United States.”

Steven Rai, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), who monitors the Base’s online moves, expressed alarm when describing the apparent escalation of the Base’s stateside activities.

“Nazzaro’s recent statements mark a troubling escalation that has been unfolding over the past several months,” said Rai, who added that Nazzaro had previously said Ukraine would be the only country where he was sanctioning attacks, a position that appears to be changing

“More recently, however, he [Nazzaro] has explicitly expanded this endorsement of violence to other contexts, including the United States, where he has called for the establishment of so-called ‘acceleration teams’ aimed at destabilizing society and weakening government authority through attacks on critical infrastructure.”

Posts on a Russian social media network reveal that the Base is explicitly calling for its American cells to conduct “targeted attacks on essential infrastructure and resources,” which could “contribute to the political fragmentation of the country over time if the attacks remain consistent.”

You’d think that openly making terroristic threats against America would spur the FBI into action, right? Wrong. FBI Director Kash Patel has downplayed the threat of far-right violence. Internal sources at the FBI told the Guardian that Patel has written off statistics showing they’re the most dangerous terrorist threat facing the American public as part of the “woke” agenda.

Considering that the DOJ recently deleted studies outlining the threat of far-right violence, it appears it will take a horrific act of violence to spur them into action. And even then, they will probably do so begrudgingly.

I love it here.

SEE ALSO:

KKK Flyers Displayed Throughout Cincinnati Neighborhood

Neo-Nazi Group Marches Through Little Rock, Arkansas





Neo-Nazi Group Intensifies US Operations As FBI Pulls Back Investigations was originally published on newsone.com