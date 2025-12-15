The 12 Days of Christmas Day 4: The Gift of Hope | Dr Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 4: The Gift of Hope”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the fourth day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of hope. The great poet Edward Guest wrote, “The true measure of a person is not how did they die, but how did they live. Not what did they gain, but what did they give. These are the units to measure the worth of a person regardless of their birth. These are the questions to which words should devote. These are the answers where you will find hope.” No matter what is going on in your life, you can make it as long as you have hope. This Christmas, share the gift of hope because hope in the future gives you power in the present.

