Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 3: The Gift of A Positive Attitude”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the third day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of a positive attitude. The optimist sees opportunities in every danger, while the pessimist sees danger in every opportunity. This Christmas, decide to look at life from a positive perspective. You cannot choose what happens to you. You cannot choose what happens around you. But you can choose what happens in you. It’s your choice. So choose to have a positive attitude. Attitude is 10% what happens to you and 90% what you think about it and do about it. People with a positive attitude win more. And it is true—attitude definitely determines altitude. So this Christmas, share the gift of a positive attitude and get ready to fly higher.

The 12 Days of Christmas Day 3: The Gift of A Positive Attitude was originally published on getuperica.com