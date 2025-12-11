OREO Gives Us No Sugar

This is big for the cookie lovers. For the first time ever in the United States, OREO is giving us a Zero Sugar version of the world’s most famous cookie. Not an imitation, not one of those sad little off-brand substitutions — the real thing. Same twist, same dunk, same “I’ll just have one more” energy… just without the sugar crash. Starting January 2026, OREO Zero Sugar hits shelves nationwide as a permanent product. They’re sweetening it with maltitol, polydextrose, sucralose, and acesulfame potassium — and y’all, they did us right: no aspartame in the mix.

OREO is rolling out a new stand-up pouch — perfect for backpacks, car rides, office drawers, and that little “don’t judge me” section of your purse. Both Original and Double Stuf are coming in Zero Sugar form, so we’re not sacrificing a thing. If you want to be the first to taste-test the sugar-free future, OREO set up a “Beyond the Cookie” page where you can sign up for early updates. ‘Tis the season for a little sweetness — without the guilt.