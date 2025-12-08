Tips to Enjoy the Season Without Financial Stress | Money Monday

Set spending boundaries to avoid holiday debt.

The holiday season is supposed to be joyful, but for many families, it often comes with added financial pressure. Between parties, gifts, travel, and expectations, the stress can build quickly. That’s exactly why Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell invited financial legacy expert Jini Thornton to share practical advice on enjoying the holidays without overspending.

Erica Campbell opened the conversation by acknowledging what many listeners are feeling this year—money is tight, and the holidays can amplify that strain. From social invitations to family obligations, it can feel like saying “yes” costs more than we can afford. Thornton agreed, saying the first step to peace during the holidays is learning how to do less—and being okay with it.

According to Thornton, financial freedom during the holidays starts with boundaries. She emphasized that no one should feel guilty about what they can or cannot afford. “We all have a budget,” she said honestly, “whether we follow it or not.” Her biggest rule? Christmas shouldn’t follow you into the next summer. If you’re still paying for holiday purchases six months later, something has gone wrong.

Rather than overspending, Thornton encouraged listeners to find budget-friendly ways to still have fun. She shared several tools people can use to discover affordable—or even free—holiday activities in their cities. Websites like Eventbrite and Yelp can help uncover local events, and a simple Google search using the word “discover” alongside your city can reveal hidden gems. Thornton also suggested letting kids help with the research. “They know how to find anything,” she laughed, encouraging families to turn planning into a group activity.

Shipping gifts was another major topic. With rising delivery costs and missed deadlines, Thornton warned that timing is everything. For those looking to save money, she advised having gifts shipped no later than December 16 or 17. Waiting too long often means paying premium prices or receiving gifts after the holidays, which only adds to stress.

Travel, of course, is another budget buster this time of year. Thornton encouraged travelers to take advantage of reward points and airline miles, especially now. Using points for flights, hotels, or ground transportation can help families hold onto cash during an already expensive season. She also shared a tip every parent can appreciate—pack snacks ahead of time. Airport food prices are high, and bringing snacks can save both money and frustration.

Throughout the conversation, Erica Campbell and Mr. Griff added humor and relatability, sharing personal stories and reminding listeners that preparation and flexibility go a long way. The overall message was clear: the holidays don’t have to be perfect to be meaningful.

Before wrapping up, Thornton shared where listeners can follow her for ongoing financial tips. She can be found across social media platforms under @JiniThornton and through her website, offering year-round guidance on building financial stability.

As the season approaches, Thornton’s advice serves as a reminder that joy doesn’t have to come with debt—and sometimes, the best gift is peace of mind.

