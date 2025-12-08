The Stronger The Wind, The Stronger The Trees I Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Stronger The Wind, The Stronger The Trees”

I love the story of J. Willard Marriott, the founder of the Marriott hotel chain, who started his career in Washington, D.C. with a small root beer shop. He had a good business in the hot, humid summers of Washington, D.C., but when winter came, no one wanted a cold root beer float. He struggled and eventually sat down with his wife, and together they thought their way through the problem. She started making hot tamales to go with the nice cool root beer business. From that small root beer shop grew the largest hotel chain in the world.

I love this quote by J. Willard Marriott: “Good timber did not grow with ease. The stronger the wind, the stronger the trees.” As you go through these challenging times, remember that you are on your way to greatness. The greater the challenge, the stronger you will become when it is over.

