Radio One Expands Charlotte’s Favorite News Talk Station to powerful FM Signal

Source: Digital / Radio

Charlotte, North Carolina – Radio One, Inc. is turning up the volume in Charlotte with a major enhancement to its most trusted news brand. Beginning, Thursday, December 11, WBT News Talk will proudly broadcast on 107.9 FM, Charlotte’s FM NewsTalk bringing Charlotte’s premier source for news, conversation, and community connection to a powerful 100,000 watt signal.

Listeners will continue to enjoy their favorite line-up, including Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman, Vince Coakley, Pete Kaliner, Brett Winterble, Brett Jensen, and TJ Ritchie, now with expanded clarity and reach throughout the region..

As part of this strategic expansion, Radio One is optimizing its’ Charlotte cluster:

WLNK, Mix 107.9 , will now be found at 100.9 FM and 99.3 FM , continuing to deliver Charlotte’s Best Mix for adult contemporary music fans with their full current on-air and local talent line up with Matt& Liz, Holly Haze, Madison James and Neal Sharpe.

, will now be found at , continuing to deliver Charlotte’s Best Mix for adult contemporary music fans with their full current on-air and local talent line up with Matt& Liz, Holly Haze, Madison James and Neal Sharpe. Love Praise Charlotte? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Praise 100.9 , Charlotte’s Inspiration Station, will now broadcast on 102.5 FM and 610 AM , offering continuing inspirational and uplifting programming with current on-air line up and local personality Melanie Pratt in the middays.

, Charlotte’s Inspiration Station, will now broadcast on , offering continuing inspirational and uplifting programming with current on-air line up and local personality Melanie Pratt in the middays. 102.5 The Block, Charlotte’s Source for Hip Hop and R&B will be exiting the market.

“We are thrilled to elevate WBT to the FM dial, ensuring that even more listeners can connect with the voices they trust every day,” said Marsha Landess, Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Charlotte. “These moves further strengthen our position in the market and reinforce our commitment to serving Charlotte with the best local programming, news, and entertainment.”

With these changes, Radio One is doubling down on its legacy of local service – investing in community engagement, strengthening our signature brands, and ensuring it Charlotte listening audiences receive the highest quality radio experience.

###

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 93 million unique consumers monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, serving more than 40 million households; 72 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and The DLHughley Show. Urban One’s digital division, iONE Digital, engages over 40 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, HipHopWired, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

Radio One Expands Charlotte’s Favorite News Talk Station to powerful FM Signal was originally published on wbt.com