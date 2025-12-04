Source: Chuks Collins

A fun night out in New York is always a win, but when you add fashion, style, and glamour into the mix, it becomes a whole moment. That’s exactly what happened at Bryant Park Grill when Chuks Collins recently unveiled his Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The crowd was dressed to impress, the vibes were everything, and the designer was gearing up to drop major pieces we knew we’d be obsessed with.

Not only was I invited to preview the full collection over dinner this November, but I was personally dressed and styled by Collins himself, which made the night feel even more special.

For the night, Collins styled me in a rich chocolate-brown dress with corset detailing that snatched the waist and blended structure with softness. The skirt featured sculpted 3D elements that added playful volume, while the deep V neckline brought just the right touch of drama.

Collins – who has dressed celebrities like Gayle King, Tamron Hall, and Nessa Diab – finished my look with a long, printed kimono-style coat – light, flowy, and effortlessly fall chic.

Chuks Collins Unveils His Spring/Summer 2026 Collection At Bryant Park

Instead of a runway, the evening started with a visual showcase that walked us through each look on screen. The film gave us a front-row seat to every texture, color, and curve. (And we were eating it up). We saw everything from sharp tailoring to soft movement, and the looks ate every time.

An all-black moment featuring a sheer high-neck blouse and wide-leg trousers felt clean, chic, and perfect for the girl who loves a polished slay. A sheer mermaid gown lined with bold piping delivered that editorial energy, and a red gown showed off the sculpted silhouette and bold colors Collins is known for.

Talk about versatility and range!

The Cinderella Moment: See The Finale Dress From Chuks Collins 2026 Spring/Summer Collection That Took Our Breath Away

The cinematic collection had us hooked, but Collins wasn’t done yet. A stunning model then seemed to float onto the outdoor patio wearing a soft-blue finale gown. The sweeping skirt, snatched corset, and dramatic train made it the star of the night. The look was modern and glamorous, giving everything it needed to give.

Dare we say a Cinderella moment? And after gagging over other pieces in the collection on screen, seeing the gown live was the finale we needed.

The collection also introduced the new Eden Bag, a sleek, yet whimsy statement piece crafted from apple leather and shown in rich green and classic black. Modern, sustainable, and designed to level up any look, it was easily one of the standout accessories of the night—and it’s already on my holiday wishlist.

Eden Re-Imagined isn’t just another drop. With the vibrant collection, Chuks Collins explores awakening, evolution, and what it means to see yourself.

As he explained, “Eden Re-Imagined is the moment after awakening, when we understand both our light and our consequence. I wanted to capture that tension, the quiet strength that comes from choosing to rebuild rather than retreat.”

See for yourself at chukscollins.com.

