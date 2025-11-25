The Border Patrol Says They’re Making Charlotte Safer. 

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The back-and-forth continues over the Border Patrol and their arrest of illegal immigrants in Charlotte.

It’s clear that Mayor Vi Lyles and other Democrats on the city council are upset over illegal immigrants being arrested. Last at night at a city council meeting Lyles complained that those arrested “did not have the opportunity to come back to their homes.”

But Gregory Bovino with the border patrol believes the mayor’s sympathy is out of place because he says that his officers are getting bad guys off the street. He said, “We’re up close to 400 apprehensions. And we’re taking hundreds of criminals off the streets. We’re making Charlotte and surrounding areas a safer place.”

But CBS news says there have not been hundreds of criminal aliens arrested.

The network cites documents that show a total of 370 arrests — with only 90 of those charged with committing crimes. So far, the Border Patrol has released names and mugshots of about a half dozen illegal immigrants who are also charged with felonies such as molesting a child.

And the Patrol says that Operation Charlotte’s Web will continue.

