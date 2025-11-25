D’Angelo Estate Launches Pancreatic Cancer Fund in his Honor

Fans, friends and loved ones are still grappling with the passing of soul legend D’Angelo, who died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. Earlier this week, his estate announced the launch of a new fund that will keep the late singer’s legacy alive.

The estate announced the D’Angelo Pancreatic Cancer Fund, a global philanthropic initiative in partnership with the Black Boy Joy Foundation. The fund will help with advancing research, expanding awareness, and supporting families affected by pancreatic cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases in America, and Black communities bear the heaviest burden — facing the highest incidence, later diagnoses, and mortality rates up to 20–30% higher than any other group,” according to the BBJF website.

The initiative is led by D’Angelo’s daughter, Imani Archer her brother Luther Archer and the founder of BBJF, Jean-Claude Kali.

“Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most formidable and lethal malignancies globally, with a survival rate of scarcely 13%,” Kali said in a statement on the website. “Its insidious onset and frequent late-stage diagnosis render it particularly devastating, and Black men and boys bear a disproportionate burden, experiencing the highest incidence and mortality rates. Studies show that Black men are up to 50% more likely than white men to develop this disease, and entrenched systemic inequities further exacerbate these disparities, resulting in delayed diagnoses, constrained treatment options, and markedly poorer outcomes.”

The D’Angelo’s foundation “will direct contributions to rigorously vetted, high-impact research and programs with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,” according to PEOPLE.

The neo-soul pioneer, born Michael Eugene Archer, died on Oct. 14.

Imani Archer said in a statement that losing her father to pancreatic cancer “shattered her world.”

“My father’s passing will not be in vain, and through this work, his light will continue to guide and uplift others,” she said.







