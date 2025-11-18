Make The Holidays Brighter: 10 Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season

The holiday season isn’t just about plates piled high and marathon nap sessions. It’s also about gratitude, community, and showing love in real, tangible ways. Whether you’ve got a few hours, a special skill, or just a generous spirit, there are plenty of opportunities to make a difference this Thanksgiving and winter. Here are 10 volunteer ideas to help you show up and spread some holiday cheer.

1. Food Banks & Soup Kitchens

Hunger doesn’t take holidays off. Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, and local food pantries need volunteers to prep meals, pack boxes, and distribute food to families. Donations — especially non-perishables — are always welcome.

2. Homeless Shelters

Colder months mean shelters are filled and in need of extra hands. Volunteers can cook meals, sort clothing donations, or help residents with job-readiness tasks like organizing resumes or interview prep.

3. Toy & Gift Drives

Love News? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Brighten a child’s holiday by supporting drives like Toys for Tots or The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. If you want to get your block or workplace involved, hosting your own toy drive is an easy way to double the impact.

4. Senior Community Visits

A lot of seniors spend the holidays alone. Visiting assisted-living facilities to play games, decorate rooms, or simply talk can bring so much joy. Some centers also need volunteers to deliver meals or host small holiday programs.

5. Mentorship & Tutoring Programs

Local after-school programs and youth organizations often hold special winter workshops. Use your skills — whether it’s art, writing, coding, or music — to mentor students and help them stay engaged during the holiday break.

6. Animal Shelters

If you’re an animal lover, shelters are always looking for seasonal support. Help walk dogs, clean spaces, or assist with holiday adoption events that help furry friends find forever homes.

7. Community Clothing Drives

Winter coats, gloves, hats, warm socks — the essentials go fast this time of year. Volunteer to sort donations, distribute clothing, or help organize a winter essentials drive through local nonprofits or faith-based organizations.

8. Community Gardens & Urban Farms

Some community gardens continue operations through fall and early winter. Volunteers can help prepare raised beds, package produce donations, or support food education events for families.

9. Veterans Support Programs

Organizations that serve veterans often need help assembling care packages, writing holiday letters, or organizing donation drives for hygiene products and warm clothing.

10. Local Libraries & Recreation Centers

Many libraries host holiday story hours, craft days, and youth events. Volunteers can help set up activities, read to kids, or assist staff with seasonal programming.

Before signing up, reach out to your chosen organization to confirm volunteer needs and schedules. No matter how big or small the gesture, giving back is the perfect way to add warmth, gratitude, and purpose to your holiday season. Happy holidays!