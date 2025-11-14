Vashawn Mitchell Unpacks New Album ‘Soundcheck’ & 30 Years of Ministry

✕

Vashawn Mitchell recently sat down with Jekalyn Carr on her show, “Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair,” for a powerful conversation about longevity, purpose, and his latest musical offering. Celebrating an incredible 30 years in the music industry, Mitchell shared deep insights into his journey and the inspiration behind his new album, Vashawn Mitchell and Friends: Soundcheck.

The project is a testament to his commitment to creating authentic, relatable, and Spirit-led music. Mitchell explained that the title itself came from a divine instruction. “God had me check my sound to make sure this is what I’m supposed to release on the Earth,” he shared. “Not trying to be someone else, not trying to create what the industry wants, but to do what I was called to do.”

Returning to the Basics

Throughout the interview, Mitchell emphasized a return to foundational principles of worship music. He aims for songs that are “singable, worship-friendly, relatable.” This philosophy is a response to years of pressure to replicate past successes. He candidly spoke about the challenge of being asked to recreate hits like “Nobody Greater.”

“When God does something, he does it once. And then he does something else,” Mitchell explained. “I believe that we have to get to the point to where we understand who we are. I know exactly who I am. I know my assignment on the Earth.”

This clarity of purpose is the driving force behind Soundcheck. Mitchell wants to provide a full project where every listener can find their own “single”—a song that speaks directly to their situation. “I want to put out a project that everyone gets a single,” he said. “There’s music on there, like I always have, for when you need it.”

A Global Sound with Local Roots

A significant influence on the album is Mitchell’s deep connection to South Africa. He runs a mentorship group in Johannesburg, working to fuse South African and American sounds to build unity in worship. This global perspective is woven throughout the album, starting with the opening track.

“‘Eabo’ is a Yoruban word for welcome,” Mitchell noted. “I want to open up the project with just kind of welcoming God into not only the place, but into our atmosphere.” He also collaborated with a friend from South Africa on the song “Glory to God,” creating both an American and a South African version.

The album features powerful collaborations, including “We Bless Your Name,” a track penned by Darrel Walls that is already streaming like a single. Another standout, “Make a Way,” which hit number one on gospel radio, was inspired by the simple, unwavering faith of his grandmother. “I just wanted to write a song in her memory, but put a different type of beat to it,” he said, reflecting on how he collaborated with writers from Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir to bring a fresh vibe to a timeless message.

The Power of Waiting and Authenticity

The conversation also touched on the spiritual themes that define Mitchell’s ministry. On the track “Wait,” he explores the challenging but necessary process of waiting on God. “A lot of people don’t know how to manage the wait,” he observed. “I believe that is the wait that is training us and getting us ready and preparing us for the due season.”

Jekalyn Carr celebrated Mitchell’s ability to stay true to his unique calling while evolving his sound. Mitchell explained that gospel music has never been confined to one box. “Gospel has genres of other genres,” he stated. “It’s the only genre that does traditional, contemporary, praise and worship, choir, non-choir… As long as that message is still the same, that’s all that matters.”

As he celebrates his 49th birthday and three decades in the industry, Vashawn Mitchell is not just resting on his legacy—he’s actively building it. He is working on books and manuals for artists navigating the new landscape of the music business. His message remains one of steadfast encouragement. “The good news is the bad news was wrong,” he affirmed. “God is still in control and he still has all power.”

Vashawn Mitchell and Friends: Soundcheck is available now on all streaming platforms.

