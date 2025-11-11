JCSU Heads to First CIAA Championship Since 1972

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Johnson C. Smith University staged a thrilling comeback to defeat rival Livingstone College 26-21 in the latest Commemorative Classic, securing its first trip to the CIAA Championship in more than 50 years.

The win gives the Golden Bulls a 9-1 record, the most victories in a single season in program history. The victory also served as redemption after Livingstone derailed JCSU’s championship hopes last year in Salisbury.

JCSU will now face two-time defending champion Virginia Union in the CIAA title game. Virginia Union handed the Golden Bulls their only loss of the season, a 28-10 defeat in their regular-season matchup.

Kickoff for the championship is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

