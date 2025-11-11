Listen Live
Food & Drink

Discounts and Freebies for Veterans: Find the Best Deals

Discounts and Freebies for Veterans: Where to Find the Best Deals

Published on November 11, 2025

Black soldier holding empowering sign
Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty

Today is Veterans Day – a time to honor those who’ve served and sacrificed for our country. And this year, restaurants nationwide are showing their gratitude in delicious ways.

At Another Broken Egg Cafe, veterans and active-duty members can enjoy free Patriot French Toast and coffee. Chili’s is offering free entrées from a special Veterans Day menu, and Applebee’s is giving service members a free meal plus a $5 bounce-back card for next time. You’ll also find free meals at places like Cracker Barrel, City Barbeque, Firebirds, and Denny’s. Check out a detailed list here

So if you’re a veteran or currently serving, bring your ID, grab a free meal, and know that your service is seen, valued, and celebrated — not just on Tuesday, but every day.

