Listen Live
Close
Local

Charlotte Airport Struggles with Flight Cancellations Amid FAA Order

From Friday through Monday morning, Charlotte Douglas recorded 364 canceled flights, according to FlightAware data.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Flight cancellations continued to climb at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday as the FAA’s nationwide flight reduction order took effect during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Charlotte was among 40 major U.S. airports directed to cut flights to ease the strain on air traffic controllers facing staffing shortages. It’s the only airport in the Carolinas included in the FAA mandate.

“Our airline partners are working diligently to limit disruptions for customers and are communicating directly with them regarding any schedule changes,” airport officials said in a statement on Monday.

From Friday through Monday morning, Charlotte Douglas recorded 364 canceled flights, according to FlightAware data. The airport already logged over 5,000 delays and 80 cancellations in October, followed by 2,570 delays and 390 cancellations in November, bringing the total to more than 7,400 delays and nearly 470 cancellations since the shutdown began.

The FAA’s order started Friday with a 4% flight reduction, increasing daily to 10%, further compounding travel disruptions for passengers at one of the nation’s busiest hubs.

Source: Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Airport Struggles with Flight Cancellations Amid FAA Order was originally published on wbt.com

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

Elev8
Trending
Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Cropped view of black men and women singing in choir
Local

TTIME: Southern Baptist Convention Elects a Charlotte Native

Local

Sheriff Garry McFadden Still Undecided on Reelection Bid

10 Items
Local

Charlotte’s Population Growth Widens Gap Over Raleigh

Local

Lake Norman Empowerment Festival Features Pastors John P Kee & Shirley Caesar

Lifestyle

The Power of Healing | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve the Spectacular | Dr. Willie Jolley

Mysterious individual in black hoodie and face mask stares intensely against clean white backdrop.
Local

Violent Crime Down, but FOP Still Calls for National Guard Assistance

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close