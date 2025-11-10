Charlotte Airport Struggles with Flight Cancellations Amid FAA Order

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Flight cancellations continued to climb at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday as the FAA’s nationwide flight reduction order took effect during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Charlotte was among 40 major U.S. airports directed to cut flights to ease the strain on air traffic controllers facing staffing shortages. It’s the only airport in the Carolinas included in the FAA mandate.

“Our airline partners are working diligently to limit disruptions for customers and are communicating directly with them regarding any schedule changes,” airport officials said in a statement on Monday.

From Friday through Monday morning, Charlotte Douglas recorded 364 canceled flights, according to FlightAware data. The airport already logged over 5,000 delays and 80 cancellations in October, followed by 2,570 delays and 390 cancellations in November, bringing the total to more than 7,400 delays and nearly 470 cancellations since the shutdown began.

The FAA’s order started Friday with a 4% flight reduction, increasing daily to 10%, further compounding travel disruptions for passengers at one of the nation’s busiest hubs.

