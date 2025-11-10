Jekalyn Carr Talks No. 1 Hit Don’t Faint, Working With Gospel Legends

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Gospel powerhouse Jekalyn Carr stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to celebrate her latest milestone — another No. 1 song. Her single “Don’t Faint” has topped the gospel charts, and the singer, preacher, and entrepreneur says the song’s message of strength and endurance is exactly what people need right now.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I just wanted to remind people that we’re created to worship and not to give up when life gets tough,” Carr said. Erica Campbell introduced the track with excitement, calling it a “blessing” and a much-needed source of encouragement for listeners everywhere.

Carr’s latest album, “Jekalyn and the Legends,” features a powerful lineup of gospel greats — including Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, BeBe Winans, Pastor Shirley Caesar, John P. Kee, Dottie Peoples, and Harvey Watkins Jr. The project, which she described as “an honor to make,” was inspired by her deep respect for gospel music pioneers.

✕

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“My dad came to me with the idea,” Carr explained. “Anyone who knows me knows I love the legends. I’m always mentioning them in interviews, and I just felt like it was time. These are people who made history and are still doing amazing things. What you honor will honor you.”

Carr laughed as she recalled working with Dottie Peoples, saying, “She told me, ‘You got me singing these young people songs!’” The joy in her voice reflected just how special the collaborations were for her.

When Erica asked about missed opportunities, Carr and Campbell shared a laugh over a song that never happened. “We were supposed to do a track together,” Erica said. “Our schedules just didn’t line up, and I’m sick about it!” Carr smiled and promised there might still be a “B-side” someday.

Outside of music, Jekalyn Carr is busier than ever. She recently finished filming a new Tyler Perry movie and teased that more projects are on the way — including a tour for her new album. “We’re not just thinking about it, we’re working on it,” she said. “I just want to do what I’m supposed to be doing, and for me, that’s music.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Despite her packed schedule, Carr makes it a point to enjoy life. When co-host Griff asked if she’s having fun, she didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely,” she said. “I love what I do, but I also love living life. I take vacations, I ride ATVs, I spend time with my family — things that look like happiness to me.”

Erica wrapped up the interview by praising Carr’s work ethic and spirit. “She’s all the things — singer, preacher, author, businesswoman — and she’s still so grounded,” Erica said.

“Jekalyn and the Legends” is available now, and Carr hopes it inspires people just as much as it honors the gospel giants who paved the way. “I’m just grateful,” she said. “This album is for everyone who’s ever believed in me and for every legend who helped shape gospel music.”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jekalyn Carr Talks No. 1 Hit Don’t Faint, Working With Gospel Legends was originally published on getuperica.com