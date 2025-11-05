Listen Live
Local

Vi Lyles Wins Fifth Term as Charlotte Mayor

Her fifth term will extend through 2027, making her the city’s longest-serving Democratic mayor.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-HARRIS
Source: LOGAN CYRUS / Getty

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles secured re-election Tuesday, earning 70% of the vote over Republican Terrie Donovan and Libertarian Rob Yates.

Her fifth term will extend through 2027, making her the city’s longest-serving Democratic mayor. Republican Pat McCrory served 14 years from 1995 to 2009.

Lyles has focused her administration on affordable housing, racial equity, infrastructure improvements, and public transit expansion, along with supporting small and minority-owned businesses.

Despite criticism earlier this year over public safety concerns following a fatal CATS light rail stabbing, Lyles’ leadership and long-term vision, including the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, helped solidify her continued support among voters.

Vi Lyles Wins Fifth Term as Charlotte Mayor was originally published on wbt.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
National

What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Lifestyle

Put the Weight Down | Ericaism

Music

“I Was Lost, But You Rescued Me”: Tye Tribbett Shares His Testimony

Lifestyle

Your Mind Is Like A Garden | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Love Holds On | Love Talk

Cropped view of black men and women singing in choir
Local

TTIME: Southern Baptist Convention Elects a Charlotte Native

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close