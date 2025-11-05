Mecklenburg Voters Approve Transportation Sales Tax Increase

Source: PhotoSouth / Getty

Mecklenburg County voters have approved a one-cent sales tax increase aimed at funding major transportation and infrastructure projects.

The referendum, decided during Tuesday’s municipal election, passed with 52% voting in favor and 47% opposed, according to final results released just before midnight.

The decision raises the county’s sales tax rate from 7.25% to 8.25%.

County and city officials say the new tax will generate an estimated $19.4 billion over the next 30 years, supporting projects such as road improvements, light rail expansion, and public transit upgrades.

Officials estimate the increase will cost the average household about $240 per year.

