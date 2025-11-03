[EXCLUSIVE] Martha Munizzi Talks ‘Church is Revival,’ Family, & Faith

✕

Source: Paige Boyd / R1

Grammy-nominated and Stellar & Dove Award-winning gospel artist Martha Munizzi is back with her powerful live album, Church is Revival. In a recent sit-down interview, the celebrated worship leader opened up about the inspiration behind the music, the importance of family, and how she navigates life’s challenges.

The album’s title track was inspired by a concept from her daughter, Nicole. For Munizzi, who has pastored a church with her husband for a decade, the message is deeply personal. She has seen firsthand how people find their way back to God by first returning to church. “The church is God’s plan for the world, and it’s plan A. There’s no plan B. We’re it,” Munizzi explained. “It’s a call to the dry bones to live… getting people back into the house of God, get in community.”

Munizzi spoke candidly about how her daughters grew up steeped in music, sharing, “My mother is very musical, and she’s like, we’re going to church, and you’re gonna sing, and that’s it. You’re not gonna be a cheerleader, you’re not gonna be in sports—you’re gonna go to church and minister.” She laughed as she recalled, “It was one of those things where they didn’t have a choice. I didn’t have a choice growing up.”

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Still, that family push blossomed into partnership. “Danielle and Nicole, they write with me and produce with me. They let me write a few lines on a couple of their songs if I push my way in,” Munizzi joked. She’s proud to see her daughters carve out their own musical paths, admitting, “Over the years, they just found the love for it for themselves.”

When asked how she handles difficult times, Munizzi was refreshingly honest. “I wish I could just say, I just turn to Jesus and start praying in tongues,” she shared. “I complain, I get upset. I have long walks and I think about quitting, or I think about, you know, this shouldn’t be this hard.” But faith remains her anchor: “It’s walking through all those feelings—feeling left, feeling rejected, feeling forgotten, feeling like I’m wasting my time, this is too hard, I’m on the wrong path. And then just trusting God to see what he does.”

On her new music, Munizzi lights up when talking about fresh creative energy: “The songs really bring you to a place of celebration and worship and praise, but really, it’s like a call to the dry bones to live.” She teases the genre-spanning nature of the album and hints fans may be surprised to find “something for everybody.”

With the new album out now, Munizzi is also launching a podcast with her twin sister, the Mary and Martha Show, and working on a children’s book. “I’m just so grateful for God, God’s people, you know, that over the years have listened to my music and I feel like I know them. They feel like they know me and it’s just a great relationship,” she reflected. Fans can look forward to even more from this beloved artist in the coming year.

[EXCLUSIVE] Martha Munizzi Talks ‘Church is Revival,’ Family, & Faith was originally published on mypraiseatl.com