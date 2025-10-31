Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “A Dose of Confidence”

Are you ready for a comeback in your life and your finance and your family and your future? Well, I’m going to give you a tip today to help you do that. See, we’ve talked recently about the fact that many people today are living lives of quiet desperation. Not only is it hard on the outside, but for many people it’s harder. On the inside, they’re struggling. They are struggling. Statistics show that many people are depressed and they’re struggling with their mental health doing these tough times.

You need a dose of confidence that God has got you in his hands. You gotta be confident because you are blessed. You are blessed with gifts and talents and you are and have to understand. You are able to use them to help yourself and help others to live better. And now is a great time for that godly confidence. You need that dose of confidence. How do you do it? You got to learn to talk to yourself. You got to tell yourself that this is a great day to be alive.

You were born for greatness, that something is special inside of you. See, when you talk to yourself, go to the mirror. Look yourself in the eye and tell yourself. Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. You were born for greatness. You were born for greatness. And then keep saying it. Keep saying it. Keep doing it and. You will realize that there’s something great inside of you, and God’s got you. Don’t give up. Keep going, cause your best is yet to come. Hey, hey, hey, hey. You can do this. You can do this. I’m telling you, you can do this.

A Dose of Confidence | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com