Some NC Voters Mistakenly Received ‘Late Voter Registration’ Notice

Elizabeth Fernandez

Fewer than 1,000 North Carolina voters may have mistakenly received letters saying their voter registration applications were submitted too late for the upcoming municipal elections, the State Board of Elections said Thursday.

The letters, sent in error, claimed applications were filed after the Oct. 10 registration deadline for the 2025 municipal elections. According to WBTV, election officials said the mistake does not affect any voter’s eligibility or ability to cast a ballot.

Municipal elections across participating North Carolina counties will be held Tuesday, Nov. 4.

