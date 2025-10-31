Listen Live
Local

Some NC Voters Mistakenly Received ‘Late Voter Registration’ Notice

Some NC Voters Mistakenly Received ‘Late Voter Registration’ Notice

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American election campaign background with vote icons
Elizabeth Fernandez

Fewer than 1,000 North Carolina voters may have mistakenly received letters saying their voter registration applications were submitted too late for the upcoming municipal elections, the State Board of Elections said Thursday.

The letters, sent in error, claimed applications were filed after the Oct. 10 registration deadline for the 2025 municipal elections. According to WBTV, election officials said the mistake does not affect any voter’s eligibility or ability to cast a ballot.

Municipal elections across participating North Carolina counties will be held Tuesday, Nov. 4.

To read the full story, click here

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
National

What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Lifestyle

3 Creative Alternatives to Celebrating Halloween

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close