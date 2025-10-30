Melanie Pratt’s Sit Down Conversation With Livingstone’s President

Magen Marie Photography | http://www.magenmariephotography.com | 704.408.6617

Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis is a man who’s led with service, faith, and resilience—guiding Livingstone through record growth and raising millions for the next generation. But now, he’s facing his own fight: stage five kidney failure. Still, he speaks with the same steady conviction, casting vision for Livingstone, leading with faith and fortitude. In this interview, we talk about the future and the great hope he has. Take a listen, be inspired, pray and consider visiting Duke Health to see how you can help in the Be My Match campaign.