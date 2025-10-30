Listen Live
Local

Melanie Pratt’s Sit Down Conversation With Livingstone’s President

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Melanie Pratt headshot 2022
Magen Marie Photography | http://www.magenmariephotography.com | 704.408.6617

Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis is a man who’s led with service, faith, and resilience—guiding Livingstone through record growth and raising millions for the next generation. But now, he’s facing his own fight: stage five kidney failure. Still, he speaks with the same steady conviction,  casting vision for Livingstone, leading with faith and fortitude.  In this interview, we talk about the future and the great hope he has. Take a listen, be inspired, pray and consider visiting Duke Health to see how you can help in the Be My Match campaign.

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

National

What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Lifestyle

3 Creative Alternatives to Celebrating Halloween

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close