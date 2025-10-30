Listen Live
LaMelo Ball fined $35K for making obscene gesture during game

Published on October 30, 2025

Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs

The NBA has fined Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball $35,000 for making what the league described as an “obscene gesture” during a game earlier this week. The incident occurred late in Charlotte’s 144-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, when cameras appeared to show Ball flashing his middle finger at a referee after being called for a charge. He received a technical foul on the play, which Miami’s Bam Adebayo converted. The league announced the fine Thursday. The Hornets (2-2) face the Orlando Magic tonight as they look to rebound from the loss.

