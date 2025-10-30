Listen Live
Former Duke Basketball Star Arrested

Published on October 30, 2025

NCAA Photos Archive
NCAA Photos

Former Duke basketball standout and 2010 national champion Kyle Singler was arrested in Oklahoma last week on domestic abuse charges, according to WBTV. Singler, 37, was taken into custody on Oct. 23 in Haskell County after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the head and shoving her to the ground in front of their young child. Deputies reported seeing marks on the woman’s face and arms and said Singler appeared uncooperative and possibly under the influence. Court records show he was charged with domestic abuse and assault in the presence of a child and released on a $6,000 bond. A court hearing is set for Dec. 2.

