Charlotte Farmers Markets to Offer $50 SNAP Assistance Amid Shutdown

With SNAP benefits set to end on November 1, 2025, due to the ongoing government shutdown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council is teaming up with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department to help ease the impact on local families.

A temporary SNAP incentive program will launch across select farmers markets throughout November 2025. Under this initiative, SNAP recipients can receive $50 in market tokens per visit by showing their EBT card at the welcome or SNAP tent of participating markets. Tokens can be used to purchase food at that specific market only.

There’s no registration required; anyone currently receiving SNAP benefits is automatically eligible. However, officials note that the list of participating farmers markets is smaller than the usual Double Bucks program network.

The temporary program aims to provide continued access to fresh, healthy food for families affected by the loss of federal benefits during the shutdown.

List of Farmers Markets:



Charlotte Regional Farmers Market

1801 Yorkmount Road, Charlotte, NC

Saturdays except November 29, 2025

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Davidson Farmers Market

120 S Main Street, Davidson, NC

Saturdays

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Matthews Community Farmers Market

188 N Trade Street, Matthews, NC

Saturdays

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South End Farmers Market

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Saturdays

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market

300 S Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC

Saturdays

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

