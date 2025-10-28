Listen Live
Keep Running The Race | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 28, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Keep Running The Race”

Today I want to give you some tips to help you come back and win more.  You know what. I’ve been encouraging you to dream big dreams and do not let fear stop you.  I believe you can create great results from dreaming crazy dreams.  People might laugh at you at the beginning in your dreams, but do not despair. 

You will join a very prestigious club of people who know that those who laugh last laugh best.  I wrote my dream and my planner and when I had nothing but I kept reading it every day.  Every time I opened my planner, I saw this dream.  See, I was a nightclub singer who had a dream of becoming a professional speaker and a radio show host and television show host and I kept pursuing the dream, and it happened. 

Remember that the Bible teaches in Habakkuk two and two, Write the dream, write the vision upon tables and read it, and those who read it will run the race.  Keep reading, keep running, keep writing, and keep going after it as it is written so shall it be done.  Write your goals and dreams down, and then go after them with everything you have within you, and you will amaze yourself.  Because if I can do it… you can do it.  See, I was the half of the class in high school who made the top half possible.  So if I can do it, you can do it.  Am I right about it?  I know I’m right about it. 

