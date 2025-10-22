Sheriff Garry McFadden Still Undecided on Reelection Bid

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says he has not yet decided whether he will seek reelection. Speaking with The Charlotte Observer, McFadden said he plans to make a decision later this fall after spending time at his childhood home in South Carolina to pray and reflect.

So far, three Democrats have entered the 2025 race for sheriff, including former Chief Deputy Rodney Collins, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Ricky Robbins, and former Detention Officer Antwain Nance.

McFadden has until Dec. 19 to officially file for reelection. The primary election is scheduled for March 3.

The sheriff said he’s weighing his passion for community work against ongoing challenges tied to negative press and what he called “politics.” Over the past year, several former top employees have resigned, filed lawsuits, or publicly accused McFadden’s office of fostering a toxic workplace.

