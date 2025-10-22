“I Was Lost, But You Rescued Me”: Tye Tribbett Shares His Testimony

Source: Radio One Digital / CS

Gospel powerhouse Tye Tribbett recently brought his signature energy to Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, sharing powerful testimony about his journey toward true spiritual freedom. The Grammy-winning artist opened up about his new music and the profound personal transformation that inspired it, delivering a message of hope that resonated deeply with listeners.

Tribbett discussed the inspiration behind his latest work, explaining how he moved from a place of feeling lost to being found and rescued. He shared that he once felt trapped by trying to control his own life, which nearly led him down a disastrous path. His testimony highlighted a pivotal moment of surrender, where he allowed God to take full control, leading to a “brand new day” in his life and a renewed sense of purpose.

A major theme of the conversation was the concept of “freeligious,” a term Tribbett uses to describe his liberation from the constraints of religious tradition into a more authentic relationship with God. He emphasized that where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is genuine freedom. This freedom isn’t about lawlessness but about living a life led by the Spirit, free from judgment and hate, and full of love.

Finally, Tribbett’s message was one of ultimate victory and joy. He spoke about his heartbeat having a “new sound” because of God’s intervention. His powerful words served as a reminder that no matter how lost one may feel, divine rescue is always possible. His appearance was a vibrant celebration of faith, freedom, and the undeniable power of God to turn any life around.

