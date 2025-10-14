Listen Live
Lifestyle

Turn Your Passion Into Profit | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Turn Your Passion Into Profit

 

Yesterday was Columbus Day, and I want to encourage you to take time to do what they say Columbus did, discover stuff.  But I want you to discover your purpose.  You were born with reason and with a purpose, and once you discover it, you embrace it, you’ll have greater fulfillment.  The key, the question is how do you discover your reason for being. Well, let me tell you the answer is that you should focus on what you love to do.  Once you discover what you love to do, you can then turn your passion into profit. 

For many years, Serena Williams was passionate about tennis, and people paid to see her play and hit the ball.  See, my friend Dr. Cathy Hughes is passionate about helping people, particularly African-Americans, to live their best.  So she got a television network and a radio network, and she wanted to help people get paid for their passion.  And once you do that, you can write down what you’re passionate about and then go to work on that goal and that dream and get paid for your passion.  You can do this if you believe you can.  This is a great day to get started discovering your best and your reason for being here. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Turn Your Passion Into Profit | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Faith, Focus, Follow-Through: Dr. Willie Jolley’s Formula To Win Big

Elev8
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside

Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Years of Radio One

Elev8
Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening

From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

Elev8
Trending
Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Entertainment

Money Monday | How AI Can Be Your Digital Assistant

Lifestyle

The Mind Is the Battlefield | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close