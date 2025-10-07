Listen Live
Isabel Davis Shares the Heart Behind Her Powerful New Single “Jesus”

Published on October 7, 2025

ISABEL DAVIS
Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

When Isabel Davis talks about worship, it’s never just about music — it’s about relationship. The acclaimed gospel artist joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell this week to share her heart behind her new single, “Jesus (Yeshua),” and the conversation quickly turned into a message of faith and renewal.

“This is a song every believer needs right now,” Davis told Griff during the interview. “There is still power when we call on the name of Jesus.”

Written by Phil Thompson, Nathan Glover, and Nick Mercadell, and produced by Jamel Kimbrough, “Jesus (Yeshua)” carries a deep, timeless message that echoes throughout scripture. Davis referenced Romans 10:13 — “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” She explained that the song serves as both a reminder and a call to action for believers who may have grown too familiar with that truth.

“It’s not that we’ve forgotten God’s power,” she said. “It’s that we sometimes need to be reminded. Calling on His name isn’t just for the unsaved — it’s for the right now. When we cry out, He still shows up. He still rescues. He still responds.”

Beyond the song itself, Davis also spoke about what it means to lead worship from a place of authenticity. Griff praised her dedication to prayer before performances, recalling how she often takes time to prepare spiritually before stepping on stage.

“You can’t lead people somewhere you’ve never been,” Davis said. “If I’m asking God to let me be a powerful worshiper in public, I have to be a powerful worshiper in private first.”

As a mother, wife, and minister, she admits balancing it all isn’t easy — but her connection with God keeps her centered. “If I’m not spending time with the Father, nothing else in my life is balanced,” she said. “From motherhood to ministry, everything flows from that relationship.”

The singer closed the interview with a message of hope for listeners. “I pray that this song blesses every person who hears it,” she said. “Don’t just listen — sing along, pray along, and watch the atmosphere shift right where you are.”

“Jesus (Yeshua)” is available now on all digital platforms. Fans can follow Isabel Davis at @IamIsabelDavis on social media for more music and updates.

