Sherri Shepherd Announces National Comedy Tour

Sherri Shepherd Announces National “Make It Make Sense” Comedy Tour

Published on October 7, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2025
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh off the successful Season 4 premiere of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show SHERRI, Emmy Award-winning talk show host, actress, comedian, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd is hitting the road with her brand-new stand-up comedy tour, Make It Make Sense. Known for her fiery humor, razor-sharp wit, fearless honesty, and signature storytelling, Sherri will bring the laughs across more than 20 cities nationwide beginning January 16, 2026, in Charleston, SC.

Over the past year, Sherri has sharpened her stand-up edge through a mix of solo comedy performances and live shows with her friend and Two Funny Mamas co-host, comedian Kym Whitley. Now, she’s taking the stage solo with her own full-scale national tour. Sherri is ready to deliver the unfiltered, hilarious takes that only she can. Make It Make Sense will cover everything from relationships to pop culture and life’s everyday shenanigans — all delivered in Sherri’s unforgettable style.

“I’ve lived through a lot of things that just don’t make sense—and I know I’m not the only one!” says Sherri Shepherd. “This tour is about laughing together at all the craziness life throws at us. If we can’t make sense of it, at least we can laugh about it.”

Tickets will be available for presale starting Wednesday, October 8 at 10am and officially go on sale on Friday, October 10 at 10am local time via www.sherrishowtv.com.

Make It Make Sense  Comedy Tour Dates:

  • Friday, January 16, 2026 – Charleston Music Hall | Charleston, SC
  • Saturday, January 17, 2026 – Carolina Theatre | Durham, NC
  • Friday, January 30, 2026 – District Music Hall | Norwalk, CT
  • Saturday, January 31, 2026 – Patchogue Theatre for Performing Arts | Patchogue, NY
  • Friday, February 6, 2026 – Pabst Theater | Milwaukee, WI
  • Saturday, February 7, 2026 – Barrymore | Madison, WI
  • Friday, February 27, 2026 – Lexington Opera House | Lexington, KY
  • Saturday, February 28, 2026 – Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL
  • Saturday, March 7, 2026 – Music Box at Borgata | Atlantic City, NJ
  • Friday, March 13, 2026 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe | Grand Rapids, MI
  • Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre | Indianapolis, IN
  • Friday, March 27, 2026 – The Pageant | St. Louis, MO
  • Saturday, March 28, 2026 – Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO
  • Friday, April 17, 2026 – The Wilbur | Boston, MA
  • Saturday, April 18, 2026 – Lisner | Washington, DC
  • Friday, April 24, 2026 – Harrison Opera House | Norfolk, VA
  • Saturday, April 25, 2026 – Paramount | Charlottesville, VA
  • Friday, May 1, 2026 – Henry J. Kaiser Center | Oakland, CA
  • Saturday, May 2, 2026 – Palazzo Theatre | Las Vegas, NV
  • Friday, May 15, 2026 – Bijou Theatre | Knoxville, TN
  • Saturday, May 16, 2026 – Buckhead Theatre | Atlanta, GA

About Sherri Shepherd


Sherri Shepherd is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author. She currently hosts the hit nationally syndicated daytime talk show SHERRI, which enters its fourth season on September 22, 2025. This fall, Sherri will also release her debut children’s book Sunshine Queens (October 7, 2025).

Sherri Shepherd Announces National “Make It Make Sense” Comedy Tour  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

