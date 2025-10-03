Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Years of Radio One

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Cathy Hughes, affectionately known as “Miss H,” has spent more than four decades shaping Black media in America. This week, she celebrated the remarkable milestone of 45 years since founding Radio One, now the largest distributor of Black content in the country.

In an interview on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, co-host Mr. Griff introduced Hughes as the queen and visionary behind the network. Hughes quickly corrected him with her signature humor, saying, “It is Mizz Hughes. Don’t be blocking my blessings—I still got Erica and everybody praying for my man.”

Turning to the milestone itself, Hughes reflected on how fast time has passed since she first stepped into ownership in 1980. “If a marriage lasts 45 years, people are in awe. A lot of people don’t even live to be 45 years old. It’s such a milestone. I must have gone to sleep and been in a coma because it passed so fast,” she said.

On October 4, 1980, at exactly midnight, Hughes officially took over her first station. At the time, Radio One’s reach was modest, with a weak 1,000-watt signal. “We used to joke that you could only hear it if you stood outside the station,” she laughed. From those humble beginnings, Hughes has built a media empire that now reaches millions nationwide.

Despite her visionary leadership, Hughes is quick to deflect credit. “In reality, it ain’t nothing that I did. Yes, God blessed me to be the captain of this ship. But it’s our listeners, our viewers, our content users, the people behind the scenes—our clients, our staff—who made this possible,” she emphasized.

To celebrate, Hughes organized a staff brunch where team members from across the country came together to pray, sing, and rejoice in the journey. “We’ve been so busy keeping the ship upright and looking out for people who’ve been impacted by hard times,” she said. “Six days ago we said, wait, let’s just all get together, do a little praying, a little singing, and thank God for the blessing.”

For Hughes, the story of Radio One is not just about business success but about faith and service. “I know that it’s me and the stations that are celebrating, but it’s really God’s blessing,” she said.

Mr. Griff closed the conversation by honoring Hughes for her leadership and legacy. “Miss H, we celebrate 45 years of Radio One on October 4th. You are the best boss ever in real life,” he said.

With a laugh and gratitude, Hughes responded simply: “Thank you. I love you.”

