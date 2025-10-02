Listen Live
Lifestyle

Use Failure As Your Fertilizer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Use Failure As Your Fertilizer

 

Today’s message is taken from my book of setback is a setup for a comeback. Look, failure is not the opposite of success, is apart of success. Failure is fertilizer, it stinks while you’re going through it. But it helps you grow stronger. The most successful people in the world are not the ones who never failed.  They’re the ones who have failed over and over again and learn from those failures and made-up their mind to keep moving forward every mistake is a lesson.  Every disappointment is a teacher. Don’t waste your failures, use them as fertilizer for your future. Feed your faith, starve your fears, and grow into the person God said you should be the one that he created. You were born to win, so after that today, because this is your time to win.  

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Use Failure As Your Fertilizer | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

Enjoyment

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Elev8
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

Dr. Dale Hobson Talks Finding Purpose in Life’s Delays and Struggles

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Faith In The Time of Monsters: How Christians Are Reclaiming The Gospel From Nationalist Agendas

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close