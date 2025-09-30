Listen Live
James Grear & Company cracks TOP 20

Published on September 30, 2025

36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
JAMES GREAR and COMPANY returned to the scene with their smash hit “I Wanna Say Thank you” featuring Maurette Brown Clark. In November of 2023 the single topped the Billboard & Mediabase airplay Charts garnering their first number 1 hit! James Grear & Company is back with another hit single

“Do It Again” feat. Darrel Walls (Walls Group).

