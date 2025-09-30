Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

JAMES GREAR and COMPANY returned to the scene with their smash hit “I Wanna Say Thank you” featuring Maurette Brown Clark. In November of 2023 the single topped the Billboard & Mediabase airplay Charts garnering their first number 1 hit! James Grear & Company is back with another hit single

“Do It Again” feat. Darrel Walls (Walls Group).

James Grear & Company cracks TOP 20 was originally published on praiserichmond.com