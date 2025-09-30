Listen Live
Local

Bad Bunny to Perform at Apple Music Super Bowl

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning global recording artist Bad Bunny will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, February 8, 2026, airing on NBC.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.” – Bad Bunny

Commented Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage,” said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL. “We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

“The Halftime Show is the ultimate celebration of music and culture, and few artists embody that intersection more perfectly and authentically than Bad Bunny,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats. “At Apple Music, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Bad Bunny over the years and watching his meteoric rise into one of the most influential artists of our time has been truly incredible. His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture and we are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans worldwide. We know this show will be unforgettable.”

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden and more will be live tomorrow, Monday, September 29th at 9:30am ET across Apple Music Radio discussing this exciting news. Tune-in to Apple Music’s Halftime Headliner Special HERE.

Bad Bunny to Perform at Apple Music Super Bowl  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

Enjoyment

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Elev8

No One Owes Charlie Kirk Empathy [Op-Ed]

Elev8
Bible, holding hands and reading with a black couple together in the home for religion, faith or belief in God. Jesus, pray or book with a christian man and woman learning about the spiritual christ

Faith In The Time of Monsters: How Christians Are Reclaiming The Gospel From Nationalist Agendas

Elev8
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Lifestyle

Be The Thermostat, Not The Thermometer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Dr. Dale Hobson Talks Finding Purpose in Life’s Delays and Struggles

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close