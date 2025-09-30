Bad Bunny to Perform at Apple Music Super Bowl

Source: John Nacion / Getty

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning global recording artist Bad Bunny will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, February 8, 2026, airing on NBC.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.” – Bad Bunny

Commented Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage,” said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL. “We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

“The Halftime Show is the ultimate celebration of music and culture, and few artists embody that intersection more perfectly and authentically than Bad Bunny,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats. “At Apple Music, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Bad Bunny over the years and watching his meteoric rise into one of the most influential artists of our time has been truly incredible. His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture and we are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans worldwide. We know this show will be unforgettable.”

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden and more will be live tomorrow, Monday, September 29th at 9:30am ET across Apple Music Radio discussing this exciting news. Tune-in to Apple Music’s Halftime Headliner Special HERE.

Bad Bunny to Perform at Apple Music Super Bowl was originally published on praiserichmond.com