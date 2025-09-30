En Vogue to Headline 2025 ELC Gala

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) is excited to announce that En Vogue, the award-winning vocal group that helped define the sound of contemporary R&B, will headline the 2025 ELC Recognition Gala, taking place on October 2, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland.

With their timeless hits “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love),” En Vogue’s influence has spanned more than three decades. The group has earned seven MTV Video Music Awards, three Soul Train Awards, and two American Music Awards, and has received seven Grammy nominations. Billboard has ranked them among the most successful female groups in music history, and they remain cultural icons whose sound, image, and messaging continue to resonate across generations.

“En Vogue’s music helped define a generation of confidence, creativity, and power,” said The Executive Leadership Council President and CEO Michael C. Hyter. “They embody everything that drives our organization – excellence, voice, and vision, and we are honored to have them close out Gala Week.”

The ELC Recognition Gala marks the grand finale of ELC Gala Week, the organization’s most prominent gathering of global business leaders, corporate partners, and emerging talent. Held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the week includes six high-impact programs, including the Honors Symposium and Mid-Level Managers Symposium, and will engage more than 3,000 participants in transformative programming across leadership, strategy, and professional development.

En Vogue’s headlining performance will close out a week defined by empowerment, access, and legacy-building. From boardrooms to ballrooms, Gala Week brings together leaders across industries to invest in the next generation and celebrate the power of business as a force for change.

