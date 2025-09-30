Search Continues for Avery County Woman a Year After Helene

Sean Rayford

Kim Ashby is remembered by her daughter as joyful and unforgettable — “the world’s best mom.”

Kim and her husband, Rod, were staying in their nearly finished retirement home when a powerful storm hit, according to WCCB. Without garage floodgates installed, the house was vulnerable. After hearing loud cracks, the couple realized something had struck the home. Moments later, it slid into the river.

Rod got Kim and their dogs onto a mattress as the house floated, then split apart after hitting an embankment. Rod survived — Kim was swept away and hasn’t been seen since.

Her family hopes to honor her with a foundation.

