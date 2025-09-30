Listen Live
Local

Search Continues for Avery County Woman a Year After Helene

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina
Sean Rayford

Kim Ashby is remembered by her daughter as joyful and unforgettable — “the world’s best mom.”

Kim and her husband, Rod, were staying in their nearly finished retirement home when a powerful storm hit, according to WCCB. Without garage floodgates installed, the house was vulnerable. After hearing loud cracks, the couple realized something had struck the home. Moments later, it slid into the river.

Rod got Kim and their dogs onto a mattress as the house floated, then split apart after hitting an embankment. Rod survived — Kim was swept away and hasn’t been seen since.

Her family hopes to honor her with a foundation.

Read the full story here

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

Enjoyment

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Elev8

No One Owes Charlie Kirk Empathy [Op-Ed]

Elev8
Bible, holding hands and reading with a black couple together in the home for religion, faith or belief in God. Jesus, pray or book with a christian man and woman learning about the spiritual christ

Faith In The Time of Monsters: How Christians Are Reclaiming The Gospel From Nationalist Agendas

Elev8
Trending
Pop Culture

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Lifestyle

Be The Thermostat, Not The Thermometer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close