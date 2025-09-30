Stowaway Discovered in Landing Gear of American Airlines Plane at CLT

DANIEL SLIM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the landing gear of a plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday morning.

Maintenance crews discovered the body while cleaning the aircraft, which had arrived from Europe. Officers responded to Hangar Road around 9:30 a.m.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Search processed the scene. The man’s identity has not been released, and the exact origin of the flight has not been confirmed. An American Airlines spokesperson declined to comment on the departure city. The investigation is ongoing.

