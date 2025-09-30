Sleight-of-Hand Used in $300K Jewelry Theft in Pineville

deliormanli

Two Mississippi men are facing federal charges for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy $300,000 in luxury watches and jewelry from a Pineville store. Robert Lewis Elliott III, 36, and Devin Alonzo Elliott, 30, are accused of using sleight-of-hand to swap real cash with fake bills during the June 2025 transaction. According to WCCB, the men repeatedly recycled a stack of genuine $100 bills to trick store employees. The indictment was filed in August and unsealed after their court appearance. If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison. Both men have been released on bond.

