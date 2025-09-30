Tropical Weather Under Close Watch

Anadolu

Tropical Depression Nine, expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda tonight near the Bahamas, is tracking toward the South Carolina coast. While the storm may stay just offshore and stall early next week, rain and possible flooding are still likely across the Charlotte area, especially east of I-77 and south of I-85.

Monday and Tuesday carry the highest rain chances due to moisture pulled inland by upper-level winds. According to WCCB, coastal South Carolina is expected to see the greatest impacts, including surge, flooding, and strong winds. Forecasts remain uncertain and will be updated as the storm develops.

To read the full weather report, click here