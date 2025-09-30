Listen Live
Local

Ex-SC Sheriff Guilty of Embezzling from Law Enforcement Fund

Published on September 30, 2025

Police cruiser on the street
Former Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has agreed to plead guilty to stealing from a police benevolence fund and taking narcotics meant for disposal. Prosecutors say Wright pocketed over $28,000 from a fund intended to help struggling deputies, falsely claiming it was to honor a fallen officer. He also misused a county credit card, spending more than $53,000 on personal items, including electronics, luxury hotels, and diet programs. Wright hired an uncertified deputy who was paid over $200,000 for no documented work. He faces up to 30 years in prison and must pay at least $440,000 in restitution.

