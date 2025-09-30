Ex-SC Sheriff Guilty of Embezzling from Law Enforcement Fund

Pgiam

Former Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has agreed to plead guilty to stealing from a police benevolence fund and taking narcotics meant for disposal. Prosecutors say Wright pocketed over $28,000 from a fund intended to help struggling deputies, falsely claiming it was to honor a fallen officer. He also misused a county credit card, spending more than $53,000 on personal items, including electronics, luxury hotels, and diet programs. Wright hired an uncertified deputy who was paid over $200,000 for no documented work. He faces up to 30 years in prison and must pay at least $440,000 in restitution.

