Walmart Expands in Gaston County, Creating 300 Jobs

Newsday LLC

Walmart plans to open a new $300 million fulfillment center in Kings Mountain, bringing more than 300 jobs to Gaston County. According to WCCB, the 1.2 million-square-foot facility, set to open in 2027 at 799 Sara Lee Access Road, will ship large items like patio furniture and lawnmowers directly to customers, with delivery as soon as next day.

Walmart currently operates over 214 stores and Sam’s Clubs in North Carolina and employs more than 62,300 people statewide. The new jobs are expected to generate over $20 million in annual payroll, further boosting the local economy.

Click here to read the full story