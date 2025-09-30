Listen Live
Charlotte Fashion Week Highlights 12-Year-Old Designer

Published on September 30, 2025

Stella McCartney: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026
Pascal Le Segretain

A 12-year-old designer from Virginia is set to showcase her fashion line during Charlotte Fashion Week. Allie Jones will feature her clothing brand, “One vs a Million,” in two runway shows this week. According to WCCB, Jones, who launched the brand in January, says she’s excited to bring her designs to the big stage. The young designer joins a lineup of emerging and established talent as Fashion Week continues through September 27.

