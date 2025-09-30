Listen Live
McMaster Briefs South Carolina on Tropical Storm Possibilities

Published on September 30, 2025

Kayla Bartkowski

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster provided an update Tuesday on the potential impacts of a developing tropical storm expected to approach the Southeast coast later this week. McMaster urged residents to stay informed and prepare for possible heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding. According to WCCB, emergency management officials are monitoring the storm closely and coordinating with local agencies. No evacuations have been ordered, but McMaster said the state is ready to respond if conditions worsen. The governor emphasized the importance of staying alert as the forecast evolves in the coming days.

