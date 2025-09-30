Listen Live
Entertainment

Fred Hammond Gracefully Responds to Criticism of Stageplay ‘Hood Book’

Published on September 30, 2025

2022 Super Friends Praise Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fred Hammond isn’t letting online critiques dim his shine.

The gospel legend recently addressed a video from creator bmackwrites, who questioned the title and premise of his stageplay Hood Book: Love and Lust.

MORE: 7 Bible Verses to Get Ready for Fall

In her post, she argued that projects like this glamorize the hood instead of “uplifting” people from it. She also criticized the play’s characters and brought up Hammond’s past interview with KevOnStage, where he openly discussed his struggles with sex, saying it changed the way she viewed him.

Hammond responded by stitching the video, calmly: “Like in the streets, it’s in the church… There’s some people that will tear you down to lift themselves up.”

He followed up with a series of posts on his own page, the most recent caption beginning with: “Let your #haters promote you! And for every one of those haters, he will send 100 times who will bless you.”

According to Hammond’s website, Hood Book: Love and Lust is a mix of faith, music, dance, and fashion that follows a foster kid questioning God after years of loss and rejection. The play reimagines the creation story of Adam and Eve, told through gospel, hip-hop, R&B, and theatrical storytelling.

Instead of letting the criticism slow him down, Hammond says the pushback is only fueling his passion for the project. In the comments, he hinted that fans won’t have to wait long: “It’s on the way. Loading and testing the platform.”

Watch the trailer here:

Fred Hammond Gracefully Responds to Criticism of Stageplay ‘Hood Book’  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

